Shred Day: D'Iberville truck fills up in just a few hours

D'Iberville residents filled an entire truck with shredded paper documents Saturday as part of Shred Day. It's hosted by Attorney General Jim Hood, and coincides with National Consumer Protection Week.

The truck was stationed in the Walmart parking lot on Sangani Boulevard Saturday morning only. Workers tell WLOX that the truck filled up within just a few hours.

"Old mail, old bills, that kind of stuff," said Barbara Hadley, who was in line to get rid of documents. "Too much to put in a private shredder."

Only private citizens were allowed to shred paper documents. The event was not open to businesses.

The truck filled up in two hours at the event in Hattiesburg Friday.

