Paddlers battle it out on the bayous of Ocean Springs

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
By Taren Reed, Reporter
Hundreds of canoes, kayaks, paddleboats and more competed in Battle on the Bayou in Ocean Springs Saturday morning.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Paddlers from all over the South are in Ocean Springs for the largest paddling race in the Magnolia State. Races for the ninth annual Battle of the Bayou kicked off Saturday morning at Gulf Hills Hotel. 

Bringing canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and more, hundreds gathered to compete in the race, which winds itself through nearly nine miles of bayous in Jackson County.

The racers launched their watercraft just south of Gulf Hills Hotel, which is west of the bridge on Washington Avenue. Making their way down Old Fort Bayou, the paddlers crossed under the bridge, all the way to Fort Bayou Apartments. There, they turned around and went back to the Gulf Hills launch, paddling a total of 8.5 miles.

Organizers say all different skill levels compete, from professionals with top-of-the-line watercraft to beginners paddling inflatables. Michael Pornovets with Everything Kayak, one of the event's sponsors, said the race can take anywhere from 20 minutes to 4 hours depending on the paddler's skill level. Awards are handed out to winners in numerous categories based on the type of watercraft.

Battle on the Bayou is a big draw for the Gulf Coast, bringing in visitors from all over to compete.

"We get people from all across the country that come and attend this race for us. They've come down from Canada. I've seen some people from Pennsylvania this year. Oklahoma City canoe tag teams are out here," said Pornovets.

According to Pornovets, one of the event's main draws is the camaraderie enjoyed by all who compete.

"We have bands afterward playing bluegrass. We have barbecue. I think we even have a few vendors this year doing demonstrations," he said.

WLOX's Taren Reed was out there as the paddlers hit the water and will have more on the paddle battle tonight at 6 p.m. 

