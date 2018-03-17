Gas leak repairs underway after crash on Menge Ave.

Electrical workers are in Harrison County working to repair a gas leak after a car accident early Saturday morning.

Center Point Energy and Gulf South Pipelines both have crews at the intersection of Menge Avenue and Meadow Lark Drive working to replace the damaged pipeline. That's south of I-10 in Pass Christian's Cuevas community.

The accident happened early Saturday morning, just after midnight on Menge Avenue at the intersection of Meadow Lark Drive.

The driver told authorities she swerved to avoid an animal in the road and lost control of the vehicle, hitting a gas meter and breaking the gas line. Several homes near the gas leak were checked by firefighters and gas company technicians for air quality and safety.

No evacuations were ordered but residents were advised to stay inside and shelter in place immediately after the accident. Emergency technicians were sent to the area and were able to shut off the leaking gas, making it safe for people to leave their homes. Those crews will continue working on the gas line throughout the day Saturday.

Authorities said neither the driver of the vehicle nor her two passengers were injured in the crash.

Units from Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Cuevas and Pass Christian Fire Departments, and the Harrison County Fire Service all responded after the accident.

