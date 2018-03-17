Pilkington a steadying force on the mound in a rocky Mississippi State season

East Central product Konnor Pilkington continues to be a steadying force on the mound during a turbulent season for Mississippi State.More >>
#16 Gulf Coast stormed out to a 16-2 start in 2018 thanks in large part to the strong hitting by West Harrison product Brandon Parker.More >>
Davis will be introduced at The Pavilion Monday afternoon at 5:30pm. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
