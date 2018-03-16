Biloxi leaders to decide to continue with amended temporary sign - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi leaders to decide to continue with amended temporary sign ordinance or revert to original

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
This is just one of many signs you'll see if you drive along Pass Road. (Photo source: WLOX News) This is just one of many signs you'll see if you drive along Pass Road. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

When residents take a drive through Biloxi they will see signs on the sides of the road waving in the wind. Those temporary signs are put out by local businesses meant to drum up shoppers. The signs fall under a temporary sign ordinance, and this week city leaders will discuss whether those signs should continue to stay up. 

There are all sorts of signs in Biloxi. Store owners not only rely on their permanent signs to reel shoppers in, but they also use temporary signs. Following Hurricane Katrina, the city relaxed their ordinance on the temporary signs to help the economy get back to what it once was. 

The original ordinance gave store owners a fixed amount of time they could keep a temporary sign out. The relaxed version of the ordinance allows the temporary signs to stay up year-round. Realtor Amanda Cumberland with Fidelis Real Estate said she understands the importance of the signs, but also believes businesses should maintain them. 

"I would love to see everything in a perfect world where everything is great and brand new. But I also know that some businesses are struggling, and that might be all they can afford. But at the same time, we want to make sure it's good, and clean, and upholds the values for the neighborhood as well," said Cumberland. 

City Councilman Paul Tisdale said it’s time for the signs to go. He said sales tax revenue is back to where it was pre-Katrina, and he believes the signs look tacky. However, City Councilman Kenny Glavan thinks the signs should stay up as long as they are in good condition. 

"I think it's our job as we recover because we're still in recovery, and we see signs of recovery, and its real exciting to see it. But we're not all the way back, and so yes, I think this is a way that we can assist the businesses to be successful," said Glavan. 

City leaders meet Tuesday and they could decide whether they'll continue moving forward with the current amended ordinance or revert back to the original one. 

