Biloxi leaders to decide to continue with amended temporary sign ordinance or revert to original

When residents take a drive through Biloxi they will see signs on the sides of the road waving in the wind. Those temporary signs are put out by local businesses meant to drum up shoppers. The signs fall under a temporary sign ordinance, and this week city leaders will discuss whether those signs should continue to stay up.More >>
Not many signs of what was once a booming industrial and residential area in the Turkey Creek Neighborhood of Gulfport remain, but now an effort to change that is underway.More >>
Coin collecting is an extremely popular hobby and business all around the world.More >>
Gulfport High School Health Services students Cameron Bellow and his sister Sophie took part in learning Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the beat of the Bee Gees iconic 70's hit song "Stayin Alive".More >>
Funding to fix Mississippi's roads and bridges is still up for debate as lawmaker continue to figure out Senate Bill 3046, the so-called 'Bridge Act,' at the capitol. This weekend, lawmakers from the House and Senate meet to work out details. Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom King, with the Southern District, is hoping they come out with a bill to benefit the department. "It's all about safety," said King. "We've got bridges t...More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
