Gulfport High School students 'Stayin Alive' with hands-on CPR training

Coin collecting is an extremely popular hobby and business all around the world.More >>
Gulfport High School Health Services students Cameron Bellow and his sister Sophie took part in learning Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the beat of the Bee Gees iconic 70's hit song "Stayin Alive".More >>
Funding to fix Mississippi's roads and bridges is still up for debate as lawmaker continue to figure out Senate Bill 3046, the so-called 'Bridge Act,' at the capitol. This weekend, lawmakers from the House and Senate meet to work out details. Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom King, with the Southern District, is hoping they come out with a bill to benefit the department. "It's all about safety," said King. "We've got bridges t...More >>
Monday, the Hancock County Narcotics Division found and arrested Rico Laneaux on multiple gun and drug charges after police say Laneaux with the assistance of others had been hiding from police since February.More >>
Troy Graham, 34, of New Orleans pleaded guilty to 3 counts of extortion, brandishing a firearm during a robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Friday.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued from the Erie County's Sheriff's Office in Sandusky after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, WSPD reports.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
