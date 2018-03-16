Fugitive, 4 suspects arrested in Bay St. Louis with stolen guns, drugs

Five people are behind bars in Hancock County after multiple stolen guns and large amounts of drugs were found at two homes in Bay St. Louis this week.

Among those arrested was Rico Laneaux, who authorities said had been hiding from police since Feb. 8 when he ran from officers, leaving behind an ounce of methamphetamine. On Monday, an investigation by Hancock County Narcotics Division led officers to a home at 1423 Blue Meadow Road, where Laneaux lives.

Agents said when they attempted to arrest Laneaux at that home, he tried to flee again by running into a nearby house at 1421 Blue Meadow Road. Officers pursued him into the second house where he was taken into custody without incident.

In a search of Laneaux's home, authorities said they found an AR-15 that was reported stolen from Gulfport, as well as a fully automatic Mac 10 with a silencer attached to it, a 9mm handgun, and a large amount of cash.

At the second home, which belonged to Misty Moran, officers found another stolen handgun - a .40 caliber weapon that was reported missing in Pass Christian. They also found numerous drugs, including methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Laneaux is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for the methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a silencer, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Moran is facing two drug charges for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

One other person was also arrested at one of the homes. Schman Ladner is charged with possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Two others were arrested later as a result of this investigation. Justin Fontenot was arrested Tuesday and is facing two possession charges for methamphetamine and marijuana, plus contempt of court from a previous charge. Torie Gray was also taken into custody and is charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say the charges that Fontenot and Gray are facing are related to the investigation involving Laneaux.

“I am very pleased to get these people off the streets of our community, especially Laneaux," said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. "Along with him being a dangerous person, we feel that he was involved in distributing large amounts of illegal drugs into our area. When you mix large amounts of drugs, money and the weapons he had, it usually can end badly. I am glad that it did not and all of my people were unharmed in his apprehension. This investigation continues and anyone that has provided any aid or assistance to this person (Laneaux) will also be charged."

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division was assisted by Bay St. Louis Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Waveland, Gulfport and Pass Christian Police Investigators also assisted.

