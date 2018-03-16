5 people arrested in Bay St. Louis after police: found several guns and drugs

Monday, the Hancock County Narcotics Division found and arrested Rico Laneaux on multiple gun and drug charges after police say Laneaux with the assistance of others had been hiding from police since February. Laneaux was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute to wit: approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Silencer, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Police say Laneaux initially avoided being arrested on Feb. 8 by fleeing the scene and left behind about one ounce of methamphetamine. After that, felony arrest warrants were issued for Laneaux, who was currently on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Hancock County Narcotics Division along with the assistance from other agencies began searching for Laneaux. Police say through an investigation, they learned Laneaux was receiving assistance from several people to avoid his arrest.

Monday, police say they learned Laneaux was hiding at 1423 Blue Meadow Road in Bay St. Louis. Agents say after conducting surveillance, they found this information to be true. Agents said when they attempted to arrest Laneaux he again fled by running into a residence at 1421 Blue Meadow Road. Police say he was pursued and arrested without incident inside the home.

Police say during the arrest, evidence was observed that led to search warrants being obtained for both residences on Blue Meadow Road. The search warrants led to the additional charges on Laneaux. Police say the search warrants also led to additional people charged.

Misty Morgan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Schman Ladner was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; and Justin Fontenot Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana, and Contempt of Court.



Torie Gray was later arrested by Waveland Police Department on leads that stemmed from this investigation. He was charged by Waveland and Hancock County on charges of Three counts Burglary, two counts Possession of a stolen firearm a by a Convicted Felon.

Justin Fontenot was arrested the next day also stemming from this investigation on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana, Contempt of Court and a hold for another agency.

Sheriff Ricky Adams said, “I am very pleased to get these people off the streets of our community; especially Laneaux. Along with him being a dangerous person, we feel that he was involved in distributing large amounts of illegal drugs into our area. When you mix large amounts of drugs, money and the weapons he had, it usually can end badly. I am glad that it did not, and all of my people were unharmed in his apprehension. This investigation continues and anyone that has provided any aid or assistance to this person (Laneaux) will also be charged.

During the search of Laneaux’s property, agents recovered an AR-15 rifle stolen from Gulfport, a fully automatic Mac 10 with a silencer, a 9mm handgun, and a large amount of money.

A search of 1421 Blue Meadow Road, which was the residence of Misty Moran, a .380 handgun which was stolen out of Hancock County and a .40 caliber handgun that was stolen out of Pass Christian, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division was assisted by Bay St. Louis Police Department and The Drug Enforcement Administration. Waveland, Gulfport and Pass Christian Police Investigators responded to the scene.

