Fugitive, 4 suspects arrested in Bay St. Louis with stolen guns, drugs

Five people are behind bars in Hancock County after multiple stolen guns and large amounts of drugs were found at two homes in Bay St. Louis this week.More >>
Paddlers from all over the South are in Ocean Springs for the largest paddling race in the Magnolia State. Races for the ninth annual Battle of the Bayous kicked off Saturday morning at Gulf Hills Hotel. Bringing canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and more, hundreds gathered to compete in the race, which winds itself through nearly nine miles of bayous in Jackson County.More >>
Electrical workers are in Harrison County working to repair a gas leak after a car accident early Saturday morning. Center Point Energy and Gulf South Pipelines both have crews at the intersection of Menge Avenue and Meadow Lark Drive working to replace the damaged pipeline.More >>
Everyone may be wearing green Saturday but South Mississippi will be seeing a lot of grey on St. Patrick's Day. With overnight showers continuing into Saturday morning, it'll take the luck of the Irish to stay dry.More >>
Social media is making it easier to identify two women who are suspected of stealing from numerous businesses across South Mississippi and even into Alabama.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
There will also be digital live streams on WTOC.com, in the WTOC apps and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.More >>
The 9-year-old Saluda boy who saved the life of a man last weekend is reuniting with him nearly a week after the accident.More >>
