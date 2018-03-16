FBI impersonator pleads guilty after arrest in D'Iberville

Troy Graham, 34, of New Orleans pleaded guilty to 3 counts of extortion, brandishing a firearm during a robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Hurst Jr., Graham admitted he impersonated a federal agent and demanded money from a Kiln marijuana dealer by threatening the dealer with false arrest warrants and imprisonment. After agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned of the impersonation, they posed a marijuana source of supply from Colorado. The agents arrested Graham in a D’Iberville parking lot after they said he showed up with a loaded gun to rob the posed Colorado dealer.

Graham faces a potential sentence of 37 years to life on the three charges. His sentencing is set for Thursday, June 28.

