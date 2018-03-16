FBI impersonator pleads guilty after arrest in D'Iberville

Gulfport High School Health Services students Cameron Bellow and his sister Sophie took part in learning Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the beat of the Bee Gees iconic 70's hit song "Stayin Alive".More >>
Monday, the Hancock County Narcotics Division found and arrested Rico Laneaux on multiple gun and drug charges after police say Laneaux with the assistance of others had been hiding from police since February.More >>
Troy Graham, 34, of New Orleans pleaded guilty to 3 counts of extortion, brandishing a firearm during a robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Friday.More >>
The Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, Dr. Barry Amacker, invited all law enforcement personnel in uniform to stop by and eat lunch or breakfast with the children in any school in the Jackson County School District.More >>
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled the family of a Jackson County man can move forward with a wrongful death lawsuit against Singing River Health System SRHS.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Two people have been taken to UAB after being shot in Hayden.More >>
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.More >>
