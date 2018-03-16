Law enforcement invited to eat in Jackson Co. School District

The Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, Dr. Barry Amacker, invited all law enforcement personnel in uniform to stop by and eat lunch or breakfast with the children in any school in the Jackson County School District.More >>
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled the family of a Jackson County man can move forward with a wrongful death lawsuit against Singing River Health System SRHS.More >>
Winn Dixie's parent company is closing close to 100 stores, including one in South Mississippi.More >>
Tired of hearing about crime, accidents, and political arguments? We are too. That's why we're starting a new weekly look back at some of the best "good news" stories of the week.More >>
Gulfport Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who broke into a church earlier this month.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
