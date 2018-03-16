Law enforcement invited to eat in Jackson Co. School District

Law enforcement personnel are invited to eat with the children on any day free of cost. (Photo source: Vancleave Lower Elem.)

The Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, Dr. Barry Amacker, invited all law enforcement personnel in uniform to stop by and eat lunch or breakfast with the children in any school in the Jackson County School District. Friday, a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer took advantage of the opportunity and had lunch with students at Vancleave Lower Elementary school.

Dr. Baker stated, “Your presence will help foster a sense of security and offer the opportunity to develop good relationships with staff and will help you become familiar with our buildings.”

