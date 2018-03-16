Police looking for man who damaged Gulfport church

Winn Dixie's parent company is closing close to 100 stores, including one in South Mississippi.More >>
Tired of hearing about crime, accidents, and political arguments? We are too. That's why we're starting a new weekly look back at some of the best "good news" stories of the week.More >>
Gulfport Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who broke into a church earlier this month.More >>
It's almost time for PGA champions to tee off in South Mississippi for the Rapiscan Systems Classic.More >>
State Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he will withdraw his qualifying papers to run against Roger Wicker in June's Republican primary. He'll now instead run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon to be open seat. The Governor isn't staying silent about this race.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
