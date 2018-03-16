Police looking for man who damaged Gulfport church

Gulfport Police are asking for help identifying the man in these surveillance photos for breaking into a church and damaging it. (Source: WLOX)

Gulfport Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who broke into a church earlier this month.

Authorities say it happened March 3 at Handsboro Baptist Church, located at 1421 E. Pass Road. Once inside, the suspect damaged the church. It's unclear exactly how much damage or what specifically was damaged.

Police were able to obtain surveillance photos of the man believed to have broken into the church.

Gulfport Police are asking anyone who has information about this crime or anyone who can identify the suspect in the surveillance photos to contact them at 228-868-5959 or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

