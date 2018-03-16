Fallen Oaks prepares for annual PGA Champion golf tournament

Officials for the Rapiscan Classic are gearing up for next week's Championship tournament. (Source: Fallen Oaks)

It's almost time for PGA champions to tee off in South Mississippi for the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

As the eighth annual Champion tour gets closer, officials are busy putting the final touches on the tournament. This year the tournament has a new name and a new director.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic, which was previously known as the Gulf Resort Classic, tees off next week at Fallen Oak Golf Club, beginning March 23 and running through March 25.

The beautiful course is being spruced up and prepped for the possibility of thousands of guests over the next week.

This is the first year that the tournament has a title sponsor, Rapiscan Systems, and a new director, Stephen Scoettmer. He says the tournament has had a handful of full-time staffers living here on the coast and getting ready for the big week since November.

Now, it’s crunch time, and Schoettmer is getting hyped seeing it all come together.

"The guys have been building out on the course since about six weeks ago, so late February," said Schoettmer. "So it’s a pretty big build. It’s pretty crazy how it goes from the course with no structures on it to almost a village."

Thanks to sponsorships from companies like Rapiscan Systems and Coca-Cola, admission to the tournament will be free of charge for the first time.

The first day open for public viewing will be the pro-am on Thursday, March 23.

