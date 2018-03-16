Biloxi Winn Dixie set to close

The Winn Dixie in Biloxi is one of dozens of stores that the grocery chain is preparing to close.

The store, which is on Pass Road, will close in June. Aside from the Biloxi location, the supermarket chain has five other grocery stores across the Coast. Those include two in Gulfport, with additional locations in Long Beach, D'Iberville and Ocean Springs.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn Dixie, confirmed Thursday that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company says it will close 94 "underperforming stores" in the coming days. A company spokesperson said the decision was made after "a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt" and added that it was "critical to our future and the long-term health of our business."

"After careful consideration, we have chosen to voluntarily implement a court-supervised, prepackaged restructuring agreement. We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration. As part of this restructuring, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 94 underperforming stores. It is our goal to work through our financial restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we will emerge from this process likely within the next 90 days. We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on."

Here's a list of store closures from the company:

Southeastern Grocers says it has a three-year plan that will "create stunning, remodeled stores in a significant portion of our footprint" and will provide "our customers with fresh, new concepts and products to cater to the local tastes and needs of the neighborhoods we serve."

One of the nation's largest grocers, Southeastern Grocers has stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

