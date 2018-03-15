Want to go to the Rapsican Systems Classic for free? Coca-Cola's got you covered.

Attendees will get free admission from Thursday to Sunday of the competition, courtesy of Coca-Cola. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Rapiscan Systems Classic golf tournament is returning to the Gulf Coast next week for its eighth year.

Officials announced that Coca-Cola is sponsoring all Good-Any-Day Grounds tickets for Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25, allowing for free attendance on those days.

"Coca-Cola is proud to support this tournament and the community by providing free tickets to the City of Biloxi and surrounding areas,” stated Dirk Barrient of Coca-Cola. “Once onsite, fans and spectators will be able to enjoy championship golf and everything this tournament has to offer.”

Additional hospitality and upgraded tickets options are available for purchase online.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic will take place March 19-25 at Fallen Oak.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a non-profit PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament in South Mississippi. It debuted eight years ago in 2010 at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Saucier, north of Biloxi.

For more information on how to get the tickets, visit www.rapiscansystemsclassic.com.

