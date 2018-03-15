Lynn Meadows Discovery Center prepares for 20th Birthday Celebration

On May 5, 2018, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center will celebrate 20 years of service. (Photo Source: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center)

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport is getting ready to celebrate 20 years of serving families and communities through the arts.

The official anniversary date is on May 5, when the center will host a birthday celebration on the museum grounds at 5:30pm.

Because this celebration is all about the community, officials with the discovery center are looking for pictures of your family having fun at Lynn Meadows through the years.

The photos will be used to reflect on the interactive educational experiences and exploration over the last two decades. They will photos and memories will be compiled for special birthday displays and marketing.

Deadline for submissions has been extended to this Friday, March 16.

If interested, you can submit your photos to memories@LMDC.org.

