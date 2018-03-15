Court dismisses Moss Point mayor's domestic violence case

The domestic violence case against Moss Point Mario King and his wife Natasha has been dismissed.

The couple appeared in Jackson County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon. Each faced a charge of domestic violence after a physical altercation that took place at the their home on Oct. 19th.

In court, both defendants refused to answer questions, instead invoking their Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy testified, but much of her accounts were considered hearsay since neither King nor his wife would comment on what happened in their home.

After hearing the limited testimony, Judge Danny Guice III dismissed the case.

Mayor King released a statement regarding the court's actions:

Natasha and I are thankful that this ordeal is over and we can get back to serving the city of Moss Point. We are thankful for the representation of the sheriff's department, Captain Tracy, the prosecutor, judge, and our attorneys. My wife and I are happy that we can move forward, working together to continue the rejuvenation of our city.

