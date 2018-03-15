Court dismisses case against Moss Point mayor; residents react

Winn Dixie's parent company is closing close to 100 stores, including one in South Mississippi.More >>
Moss Point residents say they are hoping the city can move forward now that the domestic violence charges against Mayor Mario King and his wife have been dismissed.More >>
The Rapiscan Systems Classic golf tournament is returning to the Gulf Coast next week for its eighth year.More >>
The FabLab is a digital fabrication laboratory that encourages students and aspiring inventors in the community to play, create, experiment and build their skills.More >>
A special training session today at the Biloxi Fire Department that could mean the difference between life and death in an emergency disaster situation, especially contamination situations.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
