Officials respond to McDaniel's announcement

After Chris McDaniel announced he will no longer be challenging Roger Wicker for the U.S. Senate seat, some officials responded to his decision.

Thursday, state Rep. David Baria released the following statement regarding the recent changes:

“I did not enter this race because of who I thought my opponent would be but because of what I know Mississippi can be.

We’ve had decades of failed leadership in Washington and the folks we keep sending up there on our behalf continue to push the same tired policies that have never and will never move Mississippi forward.

A state blessed with so many talented people and abundant natural resources should never be ranked 50th in anything. Yet we see Mississippi continue to fall further and further behind the rest of the country.

I am tired of campaigns that are focused on the things that divide us. And I am tired of campaigns that sink into food fights and name calling without ever paying attention to the real problems facing Mississippians.

After talking to people across the state, I know I am not alone.

I’m running because Mississippians are ready for a fresh start. I’ve got the experience needed to get things done, and I’m ready to go to Washington and work for the people of our state.

I love this place where we live enough to treat the voters like grown-ups. That’s why I intend to spend the coming months talking about the kitchen table issues that affect the everyday lives of Mississippians-- issues like jobs, education, health care, and infrastructure.

I know we can do better if we put our people ahead of political games and have campaigns that are actually about the issues.

I’m running because I got tired of waiting around for that kind of campaign to happen and I hope you will give me the opportunity to earn your trust and your support.”