This contamination disaster training is about as real as it gets

A special training session at the Biloxi Fire Department showed attendees how to handle emergency disaster situations, especially contamination situations.

A company called Decon, LLC taught about 20 people life saving skills in an emergency situation. Lessons included how to wash patients down, triage them care for them and ultimately save their lives.

Could something like this happen here? Tom Bocek is president of Decon, LLC.

“Even if we're not the direct target, what if they nuke New Orleans or Pensacola, which are also tactical and civilian targets and the fallout is coming.”

Attention to detail is paramount for Lt. Colonel Bernice King of Keesler Air Force Base. “The number one thing we want to do is save patient’s lives. If we miss any step, we can jeopardize that and we can jeopardize out hospital, our personnel," he said.

This is about as real as it gets for James Steed with the Biloxi Fire Department. Steed noted, “It was very realistic. We went through the whole scenario from beginning to end and didn't leave anything out. “

One of the most important aspects of this training is the protective suits that these first responders put on.

"If they're not put on right, if they aren't done absolutely correct, things could get very dicey," according to Bocek. "If you don't wear your protective gear properly, you become part of the problem and not part of the solution. You could make yourself a patient if you're not careful.”

At the end, a feeling of a job well done for Joseph Jackson with the VA Hospital.

He stated, “We're so happy to be out here and practice with these guys, and be part of the community because that's the big thing. We work at the VA and we're here to support the military and out local community and this practice today was fantastic.”

This is the fifth year that Decon, LLC has offered the training in Biloxi. It is free of charge to all who take the two-day course.

