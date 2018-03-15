Suspects of Pass Christian car burglaries identified

Pass Christian Police have identified two suspects connected to multiple car burglaries that took place in early March.

Torie Peter Gray, 25, of Bay St. Louis and Justin Gage Fontenot, 19, of Waveland have been named by the police department as the suspects of burglary incidents that happened on March 9.

Warrants were issued for both suspects by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray in the amount of $75,000.00 for both Gray and Fontenot for three counts of vehicle burglary.

Police Chief Timothy Hendricks reported Justin Fontenot is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail. Police are still looking for Torie Gray.

The Pass Christian Police Department urges anyone with information in reference to this case to come forward.

Details about the whereabouts of Torie Gray can be relayed to Crime Stoppers or the police department main line at 228-452-3301.

