Kiln man accused of killing girlfriend's son pleads guilty

Charles Connetti III pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder Thursday. Connetti was accused of killing his girlfriend's 15-month-old son, Maddox Vieregge. Sentencing for the case will be in April.

Autopsy results showed the toddler died from head trauma. Investigators said the injuries included swelling of the brain and trouble breathing because of blood in the boy’s lungs. Investigators said Maddox was in Connetti's care when the incident happened. Connetti's mother, Carmen Connetti said her son was innocent. She claimed Maddox was hurt when he fell out of bed and hit his head on a metal lock-box; However, investigators said the boy’s injuries were not consistent with that story.

Connetti was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Hancock County grand jury March 2, 2017. The indictment stated the abuse happened sometime between March 31, 2016, and April 2, 2016.

