Hancock Co. Animal Shelter under new leadership

The Hancock County Animal Shelter is now under new leadership, but it's a familiar face.

Shane Wyman was working with dogs and cats at the shelter back when it first opened in 2012. He left after two years for another position with the county. But a few months ago, came back as the director.

He said this new role keeps him on his toes.

"It can get really busy," Wyman said. "Cats, dogs, we get anything here. We get snakes, we get guinea pigs, turtles, we get everything. My goal is to clean up a lot around here and do some changes. You have to be an animal lover to work here."

He, his staff, and the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County have worked hard to significantly reduce the number of euthanizations at the shelter. In fact, the number’s almost zero, even though the shelter's constantly being provided with more and more animals.

"Every day we take it as it comes. We pretty much get anywhere from five to ten animals a day," Wyman said.

While many of the animals Wyman sees are rescues, there are many animals that owners just give up.

"It's hard to believe, but we do get a lot of surrenders. People who have owned pets bring them back to the shelter," he said.

Wyman says he does whatever he can. Those he can't adopt, for the most part, are sent to other animal shelters that have a shortage. There are also a variety of vouchers provided through sponsorships to help pet owners get their pets spayed and neutered.

The Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County helps the shelter daily. A fundraiser is set up for Friday evening with Lazy Magnolia to benefit the organization. The Green Ales and Tails event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Lazy Magnolia. A dollar from each patron will go to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

