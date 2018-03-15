Traffic moved again on I-10 due to vehicle fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic clear after vehicle fire on I-10

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
(Source: MDOT) (Source: MDOT)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is moving again on I-10 after a vehicle fire shut down both eastbound lanes Thursday. 

It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. That's between Lorraine Cowan Road and the Woolmarket exits close to the Biloxi-Gulfport line.

Authorities say the right and middle lanes of I-10 are closed while firefighters put out the fire. Drivers are urged to use caution in that area.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

  Hancock Co. Animal Shelter under new leadership

    Shane Wyman was working with dogs and cats at the shelter back when it first opened in 2012.

    The Hancock County Animal Shelter is now under new leadership, but it's a familiar face. 

  FabLab, high-tech design facility opens doors in Jackson Co.

    Jackson County's FabLab is the first of its kind in Mississippi, allowing kids to bring their visions to life in a number of creative and high-tech ways.

    The FabLab is a digital fabrication laboratory that encourages students and aspiring inventors in the community to play, create, experiment and build their skills. 

    Traffic moved again on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    (Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

