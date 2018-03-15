Traffic clear after vehicle fire on I-10

Traffic is moving again on I-10 after a vehicle fire shut down both eastbound lanes Thursday.

It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. That's between Lorraine Cowan Road and the Woolmarket exits close to the Biloxi-Gulfport line.

Traffic is clear again after a vehicle fire on I-10 this morning between the Cowan-Lorraine and Woolmarket exits in Biloxi.



Details >> https://t.co/8yoU3WeVAk pic.twitter.com/nwubyhK5YN — WLOX (@WLOX) March 15, 2018

Authorities say the right and middle lanes of I-10 are closed while firefighters put out the fire. Drivers are urged to use caution in that area.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.