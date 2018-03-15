TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
(Source: MDOT) (Source: MDOT)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes.

It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. That's between Lorraine Cowan Road and the Woolmarket exits close to the Biloxi-Gulfport line.

Authorities say the right and middle lanes of I-10 are closed while firefighters put out the fire. Drivers are urged to use caution in that area.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

