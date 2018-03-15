Last frosts of the season - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Last frosts of the season

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.
Coastal areas usually stop seeing frost by mid to late March. But, inland areas usually see frost right up until the end of the month. Coastal areas usually stop seeing frost by mid to late March. But, inland areas usually see frost right up until the end of the month.
April 9 is the absolute latest frost of the season on record in Gulfport. On average, it typically happens in mid March. April 9 is the absolute latest frost of the season on record in Gulfport. On average, it typically happens in mid March.
A significant warm up is expected to begin by this weekend across our region. A significant warm up is expected to begin by this weekend across our region.
Temperatures will begin to trend warmer. Expect no more frosty mornings for the next 7 to 10 days. Temperatures will begin to trend warmer. Expect no more frosty mornings for the next 7 to 10 days.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It sure was a frosty start to Thursday across South Mississippi. But, this was one of our final frosts of the season, based on temperature records.

Typically, temperatures of 37 degrees or colder are needed for frost to form on lawns, rooftops, and car windshields.

On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

"Our 10-Day forecast shows no signs of temperatures dropping below 37 degrees which is how cold it needs to be in order for frost to form," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "So, that gets us through March 24th frost-free. After that, only about a 1 week window before the absolute latest frost on record for Gulfport."

The latest frost on record for Gulfport was April, 9 in the year 2000. Their temperature records at the airport date back to 1999.

"I know a lot of locals rely on that one frost right before Easter," Williams said. "Well, maybe this was it. And perhaps we won't see widespread frost return to Mississippi's Gulf Coast until later this fall or winter."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • Sunday Storms: First Alert Weather Update

    Sunday Storms: First Alert Weather Update

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:32:37 GMT

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

    More >>

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage possible this weekend

    Storm damage possible this weekend

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:45 AM EST2018-03-09 13:45:54 GMT
    Storms possible this weekendStorms possible this weekend
    Storms possible this weekendStorms possible this weekend

    This weekend, there will be a potential for severe damaging weather like tornadoes and straight-line damaging winds in South Mississippi.

    More >>

    This weekend, there will be a potential for severe damaging weather like tornadoes and straight-line damaging winds in South Mississippi.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly