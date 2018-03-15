Last frosts of the season

Temperatures will begin to trend warmer. Expect no more frosty mornings for the next 7 to 10 days.

A significant warm up is expected to begin by this weekend across our region.

April 9 is the absolute latest frost of the season on record in Gulfport. On average, it typically happens in mid March.

Coastal areas usually stop seeing frost by mid to late March. But, inland areas usually see frost right up until the end of the month.

South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

It sure was a frosty start to Thursday across South Mississippi. But, this was one of our final frosts of the season, based on temperature records.

Typically, temperatures of 37 degrees or colder are needed for frost to form on lawns, rooftops, and car windshields.

And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

"Our 10-Day forecast shows no signs of temperatures dropping below 37 degrees which is how cold it needs to be in order for frost to form," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "So, that gets us through March 24th frost-free. After that, only about a 1 week window before the absolute latest frost on record for Gulfport."

The latest frost on record for Gulfport was April, 9 in the year 2000. Their temperature records at the airport date back to 1999.

"I know a lot of locals rely on that one frost right before Easter," Williams said. "Well, maybe this was it. And perhaps we won't see widespread frost return to Mississippi's Gulf Coast until later this fall or winter."

