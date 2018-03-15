Last frosts of the season

On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.More >>
After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday.
This weekend, there will be a potential for severe damaging weather like tornadoes and straight-line damaging winds in South Mississippi.
On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.
After a stretch of mild and dry conditions across South Mississippi, a cold front will bring an end to the beautiful weather with a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.
