Biloxi firefighters train for chemical disasters

Lifelike dummies like this one are being used in the chemical emergency training Biloxi Fire Department is undergoing. (Source: WLOX)

Training that could save hundreds of lives is underway today at the Biloxi Fire Department. It’s part of an intensive two-day course about decontamination procedures in the event of a chemical disaster or emergency.

A company called D Con, LLC is providing the training free of charge. About 20 first responders, military personnel, and hospital employees are undergoing this real-life training. It Involves setting up decontamination tents, using real-life dummies that are cleaned of the contaminants and then rushed for medical treatment.

If you think the Coast is immune from such a disaster, think again. Hundreds of train cars roll up and down the tracks of the Coast every day, and one day there could be a derailment. In addition, the Coast is home to heavy industry, and thousands of trucks carrying chemicals roll up and down I-10 every day.

