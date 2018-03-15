Hwy. 67 back open after crash leaves man injured - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hwy. 67 back open after crash leaves man injured

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A wreck Thursday morning in Saucier shut down traffic. (Source: WLOX) A wreck Thursday morning in Saucier shut down traffic. (Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is now moving in both directions on Highway 67 after a wreck with injuries closed it down Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy. 67 at the Hwy. 605 intersection, which is close to St. Patrick Catholic High School. 

Authorities say there was only one truck involved that veered off the road, crashing into one of the support columns on the Hwy. 605 overpass that goes over Hwy. 67.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, one person was trapped inside the truck and has to be removed from the vehicle. 

Multiple agencies showed up to help rescue the man from the vehicle, including CRTC National Guard's rescue team, Harrison County Sheriff's Office, and Gulfport Fire Department.

Once he was out of the truck, AMR provided medical assistance until a Life Flight helicopter arrived. The man was then flown to the trauma center at USA Medical Center in Mobile. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Authorities say he was seriously injured in the accident but it's unclear exactly what kind of injuries he suffered.

Workers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say they don't believe there was any structural damage to the bridge's support beam when it was hit by the truck. However, they are carefully checking to make sure it was not damaged.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

