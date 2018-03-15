Hwy. 67 back open after crash leaves man injured

The FabLab is a digital fabrication laboratory that encourages students and aspiring inventors in the community to play, create, experiment and build their skills.More >>
Traffic is now moving in both directions on Highway 67 after a wreck with injuries closed it down Thursday morning.More >>
The top crime fighter in Jackson County contends the best way to fight crime is to fight for early childhood education. Sheriff Mike Ezell contends Pre-K education will help guide children at an early age to learning right from wrong and that there is a better way than living a life of crime. We agree with the sheriff.More >>
A bill that was passed by the House and Senate on rare diseases is now on the governor's desk for his signature.More >>
Cities in Jackson County are teaming up to create a master plan for walking, bicycling, and paddling throughout the urbanized areas of the county.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
