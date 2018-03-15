Mississippi College escapes William Carey 8-7 in wild affair at MGM Park

Trailing #19 Mississippi State 5-1 in the bottom of the first, Southeastern Louisiana roared back to knock off the Bulldogs 11-5 at MGM Park.More >>
For a game that started ninety minutes later than expected, ticket holders still received plenty of return on their investment. In the first game of a college baseball double-header at MGM Park, Mississippi College survived a wild affair, outlasting William Carey 8-7.More >>
For those college baseball fans on the Coast excited for today's doubleheader at MGM Park to get underway, it appears they will have to wait a little bit longer. The opening contest between William Carey and Mississippi College was set to begin at 1 p.m., but according to WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina, the game still has not begun because no umpires have appeared to oversee the game.More >>
ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Kermit Davis is expected to be the next Rebs head coach. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
