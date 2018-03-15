Mississippi College escapes William Carey 8-7 in wild affair at MGM Park

For a game that started ninety minutes later than expected, ticket holders still received plenty of return on their investment. In the first game of a college baseball double-header at MGM Park, Mississippi College survived a wild affair, outlasting William Carey 8-7.

Originally set to begin at 1 p.m., first pitch was delayed due to no umpires being available to call the game. The contest finally got underway at 2:31 p.m.

Tied at one for much of the game, William Carey (18-6) finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs thanks to an RBI double by Lucedale native Lucas Scott and an RBI single by Wes Brown.

However, the Crusaders literally walked their lead away in the top of the eighth, allowing Mississippi College to score three straight runs on consecutive bases-loaded walks, taking a 4-3 lead.

That lead would balloon all the way to 7-3, but the Crusaders would not be denied, tying the contest on a two-out grand slam by Poplarville native Jake Smith.

The Choctaws weathered the storm one final time, as Fulton Johnson plated what became the game-deciding run in the top of the ninth.

