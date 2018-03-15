Mississippi College escapes William Carey 8-7 in wild affair at - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi College escapes William Carey 8-7 in wild affair at MGM Park

Ocean Springs product Marcus Buckley heads back to the MGM Park dugout after scoring a run for WIlliam Carey (WLOX Sports) Ocean Springs product Marcus Buckley heads back to the MGM Park dugout after scoring a run for WIlliam Carey (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

For a game that started ninety minutes later than expected, ticket holders still received plenty of return on their investment. In the first game of a college baseball double-header at MGM Park, Mississippi College survived a wild affair, outlasting William Carey 8-7.

Originally set to begin at 1 p.m., first pitch was delayed due to no umpires being available to call the game. The contest finally got underway at 2:31 p.m.

Tied at one for much of the game, William Carey (18-6) finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs thanks to an RBI double by Lucedale native Lucas Scott and an RBI single by Wes Brown. 

However, the Crusaders literally walked their lead away in the top of the eighth, allowing Mississippi College to score three straight runs on consecutive bases-loaded walks, taking a 4-3 lead.

That lead would balloon all the way to 7-3, but the Crusaders would not be denied, tying the contest on a two-out grand slam by Poplarville native Jake Smith. 

The Choctaws weathered the storm one final time, as Fulton Johnson plated what became the game-deciding run in the top of the ninth. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Barkley, Griffin shined but Brown didn't at NFL combine

    Barkley, Griffin shined but Brown didn't at NFL combine

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:30 PM EST2018-03-04 18:30:17 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-03-05 18:27:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis.
    Crazed, dazed and fazed: the NFL scouting combine featured plenty of surprising performances.More >>
    Crazed, dazed and fazed: the NFL scouting combine featured plenty of surprising performances.More >>

  • Southeastern Louisiana rally too much for #19 Mississippi State at MGM Park

    Southeastern Louisiana rally too much for #19 Mississippi State at MGM Park

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-15 05:26:44 GMT
    Matt Riser and Gary Henderson shake hands following Southeastern Louisiana's 11-5 comeback win over #19 Mississippi State at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)Matt Riser and Gary Henderson shake hands following Southeastern Louisiana's 11-5 comeback win over #19 Mississippi State at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Trailing #19 Mississippi State 5-1 in the bottom of the first, Southeastern Louisiana roared back to knock off the Bulldogs 11-5 at MGM Park.

    More >>

    Trailing #19 Mississippi State 5-1 in the bottom of the first, Southeastern Louisiana roared back to knock off the Bulldogs 11-5 at MGM Park.

    More >>

  • Mississippi College escapes William Carey 8-7 in wild affair at MGM Park

    Mississippi College escapes William Carey 8-7 in wild affair at MGM Park

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-03-15 05:08:17 GMT
    Ocean Springs product Marcus Buckley heads back to the MGM Park dugout after scoring a run for WIlliam Carey (WLOX Sports)Ocean Springs product Marcus Buckley heads back to the MGM Park dugout after scoring a run for WIlliam Carey (WLOX Sports)
    Ocean Springs product Marcus Buckley heads back to the MGM Park dugout after scoring a run for WIlliam Carey (WLOX Sports)Ocean Springs product Marcus Buckley heads back to the MGM Park dugout after scoring a run for WIlliam Carey (WLOX Sports)

    For a game that started ninety minutes later than expected, ticket holders still received plenty of return on their investment. In the first game of a college baseball double-header at MGM Park, Mississippi College survived a wild affair, outlasting William Carey 8-7. 

    More >>

    For a game that started ninety minutes later than expected, ticket holders still received plenty of return on their investment. In the first game of a college baseball double-header at MGM Park, Mississippi College survived a wild affair, outlasting William Carey 8-7. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly