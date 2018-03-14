Parents of Sophia Myers are pleased with new bill to create rare disease advisory council

A bill that was passed by the House and Senate on rare diseases is now on the governor's desk for his signature.More >>
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.More >>
Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections stated an inmate serving 82 years for three cocaine convictions died after collapsing in his housing area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
