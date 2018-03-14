SCMI inmate serving 82 year sentence dies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

SCMI inmate serving 82 year sentence dies

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation. (Photo source: MDOC Office) Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation. (Photo source: MDOC Office)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Department of Corrections stated an inmate serving 82 years for three cocaine convictions died after collapsing in his housing area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.

Terry Dora, 39, was pronounced dead at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Dora was sentenced to 20 years for selling cocaine in 1997. He was also sentenced to 2 years in 2001 and 60 years in 2004, both for possession of cocaine.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Chris McDaniel switching races to run for Thad Cochran's open Senate seat

    Chris McDaniel switching races to run for Thad Cochran's open Senate seat

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-03-14 22:59:05 GMT
    Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election. Source: WLBT ArchivesWednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election. Source: WLBT Archives
    Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election. Source: WLBT ArchivesWednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election. Source: WLBT Archives

    Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.

    More >>

    Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.

    More >>

  • 2 charged after high-speed chase from Alabama to Mississippi

    2 charged after high-speed chase from Alabama to Mississippi

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:44:02 GMT

    Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Coast schools honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting

    Coast schools honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:21:55 GMT
    A sign reading "enough is enough" hangs above Ocean Springs High Wednesday, where students walked out as part of National Walkout Day. (Source: WLOX)A sign reading "enough is enough" hangs above Ocean Springs High Wednesday, where students walked out as part of National Walkout Day. (Source: WLOX)

    In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.

    More >>

    In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly