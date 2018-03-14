SCMI inmate serving 82 year sentence dies

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation. (Photo source: MDOC Office)

The Mississippi Department of Corrections stated an inmate serving 82 years for three cocaine convictions died after collapsing in his housing area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.

Terry Dora, 39, was pronounced dead at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Dora was sentenced to 20 years for selling cocaine in 1997. He was also sentenced to 2 years in 2001 and 60 years in 2004, both for possession of cocaine.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation.

