SCMI inmate serving 82 year sentence dies

Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.More >>
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections stated an inmate serving 82 years for three cocaine convictions died after collapsing in his housing area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.More >>
Tonight, the dream is finally a reality. The 15 million dollar Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. As Doug Walker reports, this new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitor to the coast.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
Kansas resident Kara Swindle said when she went to pick up her 10-year-old German shepherd, Irgo, from a United Airlines cargo facility in Kansas City, a Great Dane that was supposed to be flown to Japan was there instead and Irgo was actually in Japan.More >>
