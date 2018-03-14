$15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
Tonight, the dream is finally a reality. The 15 million dollar Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. As Doug Walker reports, this new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitor to the coast.More >>
Cities in Jackson County are teaming up to create a master plan for walking, bicycling, and paddling throughout the urbanized areas of the county.More >>
We all have our boxes. “Those who are religious,” yelled debate teacher Chelsea Lewis as she tried to separate the participants into categories. Gulfport High School students quickly learned what these boxes symbolized.More >>
The impact of the Parkland school shooting a month ago was seen all across the country Wednesday. Biloxi High School observed a national movement calling for change.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
The two-man crew ejected but their fate is unknown, according to the Navy.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
