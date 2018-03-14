Jackson Co. holds workshops to discuss new walking, cycling, and paddling plans

The public is invited to attend a workshops to discuss the draft plans for the bicycle, pedestrian, and blueways networks in Jackson Co. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Cities in Jackson County have teamed up to create a master plan to simplify walking, bicycling, and paddling throughout the urbanized areas of the county.

The public is invited to attend one of two workshops to discuss the draft plans for the bicycle, pedestrian, and blueways networks in Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

The first meeting will be held on Tues. March 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fontainebleau Community Center in Ocean Springs. The second one is on Wed. March 28 from 6-8 p.m at the Jackson County Civic Center in Pascagoula.

Residents are welcome to view the exhibits and other project information.

Spokeswoman Nicole Grundel says while there will be no formal presentation, attendees are encouraged to give verbal or written comments that will become part of the workshop summaries.

The draft network plans were developed with existing and planned facilities in mind. Officials also considered land use requirements/restrictions, areas with greatest demand/use potential, and input gathered from the previous workshops.

The goal of the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trails Master Plan is to clearly identify priorities, tools, programs and policies that county and city officials can use to transform Jackson County into a safe bike and pedestrian friendly area.

Gresham, Smith and Partners has been hired to facilitate the study and design a plan that meets these goals. This $114,300 project is being funded through Federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) Funds, with a 20% match from the county.

The project is expected to be complete by December 31, 2018.

Anyone who needs auxiliary aids or special accommodations to attend a workshop should contact the County Administrator’s Office at 228-769-3088 to make their needs known in advance.

