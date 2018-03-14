Jackson Co. holds workshops to discuss new walking, cycling, and paddling plans

Tonight, the dream is finally a reality. The 15 million dollar Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. As Doug Walker reports, this new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitor to the coast.More >>
Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
Cities in Jackson County are teaming up to create a master plan for walking, bicycling, and paddling throughout the urbanized areas of the county.More >>
We all have our boxes. “Those who are religious,” yelled debate teacher Chelsea Lewis as she tried to separate the participants into categories. Gulfport High School students quickly learned what these boxes symbolized.More >>
The impact of the Parkland school shooting a month ago was seen all across the country Wednesday. Biloxi High School observed a national movement calling for change.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
