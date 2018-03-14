Gulfport PD, radio station team up for 'Crime and Consequences' program

The impact of the Parkland school shooting a month ago was seen all across the country Wednesday. Biloxi High School observed a national movement calling for change.More >>
The impact of the Parkland school shooting a month ago was seen all across the country Wednesday. Biloxi High School observed a national movement calling for change.More >>
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.More >>
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.More >>
PowerMark Properties is asking for the public's help in raising funds to provide bags for foster care children in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County. The company partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise for a fundraising opportunity to raise money for the bags.More >>
PowerMark Properties is asking for the public's help in raising funds to provide bags for foster care children in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County. The company partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise for a fundraising opportunity to raise money for the bags.More >>
A Coast radio station and Gulfport law enforcement teamed up on Wednesday to remind students of the consequences of their choices.More >>
A Coast radio station and Gulfport law enforcement teamed up on Wednesday to remind students of the consequences of their choices.More >>
Shopping at Rouses on the Gulf Coast will soon be a lot easier. The grocery chain is getting ready to roll out online shopping and same-day delivery at locations across South Mississippi.More >>
Shopping at Rouses on the Gulf Coast will soon be a lot easier. The grocery chain is getting ready to roll out online shopping and same-day delivery at locations across South Mississippi.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>