College Baseball doubleheader at MGM Park delayed due to lack of umpires

An umpire arrived at MGM Park, and the first contest between William Carey and Mississippi College began at 2:31 p.m. As of now, Mississippi State and Southeastern Louisiana are still set to follow at 6:35 p.m. There was a delay at the beginning of the game due to lack of officials.

The opening contest between the two teams was set to begin at 1 p.m., but according to WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina, the game still has not begun because no umpires have appeared to oversee the game.

Mississippi College and William Carey were ready for their game at MGM Park at 1 p.m. One problem no umpires. Team and fans waiting.

Mississippi State and Southeastern Louisiana play at MGM Park at 6:35 tonight. pic.twitter.com/GBVRn6Nie8 — A.J. Giardina (@AJGiardinaWLOX) March 14, 2018

When they were first announced, the first game was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. with the nightcap of #19 Mississippi State and Southeastern Louisiana to follow at 6:35 p.m. However, Giardina tells us the Bulldogs requested more time in between contests to allow for their batting practice, moving the earlier game to 1 p.m. As of 1:45 p.m., the earlier contest was delayed until 2:31 p.m.

