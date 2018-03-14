Rouses to roll out online shopping, delivery on the Coast

Rouses will soon offer online shopping and same-day delivery to customers along the Gulf Coast. (Source: Rouses)

Shopping at Rouses on the Gulf Coast will soon be a lot easier. The grocery chain is getting ready to roll out online shopping and same-day delivery at locations across South Mississippi.

The Louisiana-based grocery chain has been testing out these services in test markets and will soon be expanding to offer the same option to customers across the Coast.

There are three Rouses in South Mississippi, each located in Ocean Springs, Gulfport, and Diamondhead.

Donny Rouse, CEO, said his company is partnering with popular app-based services Instacart and Shipt to cover locations throughout the Gulf Coast.

“Now if you don’t have time to come to Rouses, Rouses can come to you,” said Rouse.

Customers can order their favorite Rouses products, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, meat, and deli and bakery items online or through the Instacart app. Delivery arrives fresh to their homes or offices in as little as an hour.

The Instacart service delivery service is already being used by customers in Louisiana. Rouses said the popular app-based service will expand to additional markets across the Gulf Coast in the coming weeks.

Another app-based service Shipt will start serving locations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette markets beginning March 27. Shipt’s marketplace gives customers the ability to shop the in-store assortment of products online, noting any preferences, before choosing a delivery window, in as soon as one hour.

Proudly announcing our launch of @RousesMarkets in greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge! ?? Quality groceries from your favorite store, delivered directly to your door! First-time users get $15 off* an order of $35+ with promo code ShopRouses. ??



*Offer expires 5/31/18 pic.twitter.com/rs1lHHX1o9 — Instacart (@Instacart) March 13, 2018

“We wanted something seamless,” said Rouse. “Partnering with Instacart and Shipt allows us to offer an online shopping experience that fits our busy customers’ needs while matching the quality and service they find in our stores.”

Delivery is the first of several e-commerce options Rouses is launching. The company also plans to introduce a click-and-collect curbside program this spring. Customers will be able to visit Rouses website to shop and schedule a pick-up for the same day.

Rouses Markets is a 54-store independent family-owned chain operating in three Gulf Coast states: Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The company has a 58-year history of groceries, beginning with the family’s first store in Houma, LA, in 1960. Its roots go further back to the days when J.P. Rouse, Sr. sold produce to local merchants.

CEO Donny Rouse is the 3rd generation to lead the company. Rouses Markets employs over 6,500 team members. It has consistently been voted Best Supermarket and Best Place to Work.

