WLOX Editorial: Thank you for keeping us safe

The fact that Americans are in harm's way every day in the Middle East doesn't make the headlines like it did when the number of troops was greater than today. But it sure hits home when friends and neighbors head into the danger zones.

More than 4,000 Mississippi National Guard soldiers will soon be deployed overseas. The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Tupelo with units from around Mississippi will train for three months in Texas then ship out to the Middle East for the third time since 2001.

We should all once again thank these volunteers who travel thousands of miles from home to stop threats there from coming to our homes.

