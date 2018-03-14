WLOX Editorial: Fighting for education, so we don't have to fight crime

The top crime fighter in Jackson County contends the best way to fight crime is to fight for early childhood education. Sheriff Mike Ezell contends Pre-K education will help guide children at an early age to learning right from wrong and that there is a better way than living a life of crime.
We agree with the sheriff. Pre-K programs can help get children off on the right foot and a real head start on becoming working, productive citizens. This is a way to help make us all safer; fighting for education, so we don't have to fight crime.
