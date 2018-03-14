Moss Point man pleads guilty to abusing 3-year old son - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point man pleads guilty to abusing 3-year old son

Nathan Blake McCrory (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Nathan Blake McCrory (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Moss Point man accused of beating and torturing his three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse.

Nathan Blake McCrory admitted Wednesday in a Jackson County courtroom to the abuse charges, as well as one charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.

McCrory was initially arrested on two counts of child abuse in April 2016 after Zander was rushed to the hospital with a number of injuries, including a lacerated liver, a bleed on the brain, cigarette burns, and bruises. The boy spent a week on a ventilator in an Alabama hospital as a result of those injuries.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • REPORT: Kermit Davis to be named Ole Miss basketball coach

    REPORT: Kermit Davis to be named Ole Miss basketball coach

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:42:14 GMT
    Source: WMCSource: WMC

    ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Kermit Davis is expected to be the next Rebs head coach. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.

    More >>

    ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Kermit Davis is expected to be the next Rebs head coach. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.

    More >>

  • Moss Point man pleads guilty to abusing 3-year old son

    Moss Point man pleads guilty to abusing 3-year old son

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:08:00 GMT
    Nathan Blake McCrory (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)Nathan Blake McCrory (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

    A Moss Point man accused of beating and torturing his three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse.

    More >>

    A Moss Point man accused of beating and torturing his three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse.

    More >>

  • Bond denied for Dr. Albert Diaz

    Bond denied for Dr. Albert Diaz

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:52:04 GMT
    Dr. Diaz was found guilty on all 16 counts in a federal indictment involving a scheme to defraud TRICARE out of millions of dollars. (Source: WLOX)Dr. Diaz was found guilty on all 16 counts in a federal indictment involving a scheme to defraud TRICARE out of millions of dollars. (Source: WLOX)

    A Mississippi coast doctor convicted for his role in a multi-million dollar pharmacy fraud scheme will stay behind bars until his sentencing in May. 

    More >>

    A Mississippi coast doctor convicted for his role in a multi-million dollar pharmacy fraud scheme will stay behind bars until his sentencing in May. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly