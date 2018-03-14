Moss Point man pleads guilty to abusing 3-year old son

A Moss Point man accused of beating and torturing his three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse.

Nathan Blake McCrory admitted Wednesday in a Jackson County courtroom to the abuse charges, as well as one charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.

McCrory was initially arrested on two counts of child abuse in April 2016 after Zander was rushed to the hospital with a number of injuries, including a lacerated liver, a bleed on the brain, cigarette burns, and bruises. The boy spent a week on a ventilator in an Alabama hospital as a result of those injuries.

