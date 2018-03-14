Coast schools to honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting

This year’s new Rankings State Reports show meaningful gaps in health persist not only by place, but also by race and ethnicity.More >>
This year’s new Rankings State Reports show meaningful gaps in health persist not only by place, but also by race and ethnicity.More >>
Bay-Waveland School District is now searching for a new school superintendent after Vikki Landry abruptly announced her upcoming resignation Monday night at the school board meeting.More >>
Bay-Waveland School District is now searching for a new school superintendent after Vikki Landry abruptly announced her upcoming resignation Monday night at the school board meeting.More >>
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.More >>
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.More >>
Convicted coast physician Dr. Albert Diaz was back in court today, seeking to become a free man before his sentencing in May.More >>
Convicted coast physician Dr. Albert Diaz was back in court today, seeking to become a free man before his sentencing in May.More >>
On Tuesday, students at St. Patrick Catholic High School learned just how powerful of a tool the internet can be.More >>
On Tuesday, students at St. Patrick Catholic High School learned just how powerful of a tool the internet can be.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>