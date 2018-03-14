Coast schools to honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting

Schools across the country, including one on the Coast, will walk out of class Wednesday in honor of the 17 Parkland victims. (Source: Twitter)

It has been one month since 17 people were killed inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. And in honor of the six students and nine faculty members who died inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, students across the country will walk out of their classrooms today to lobby for stricter gun control laws.

In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day, an initiative organized by the group Empower, who hosts the Women's March in Washington each year. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.

Today at 10am across time zones, students across the nation are walking out of class for 17 minutes to demand Congress take action to end gun violence, one month since the shooting in Parkland, Florida. #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/SVl9KXNeVw — Women's March Youth (@WomensMarchY) March 14, 2018

At 10 a.m., students at Pascagoula High will peacefully stand up and walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes in honor of the victims killed last month. Pascagoula High is the only school that is listed on Empower's website as a walkout school. More than 400 students are signed up to walk out of class.

Gulfport High School will all wear maroon, silver, and burgundy - the colors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - to remember the victims of last month's shooting. They will also hold a moment of silence for 17 minutes beginning at 8 a.m.

At Biloxi High, students will ring the bell in the school's courtyard 17 times and release 17 balloons Wednesday morning. That will be followed by an assembly focusing on better school safety standards. According to school administrators, speakers, including some officers from Biloxi Police Department, will speak to students about awareness and preparedness.

A moment of silence will be held at Ocean Springs High Wednesday morning. Afterward, the names of the 17 students and faculty members killed in Parkland will be read out loud.

St. Patrick High, a private Catholic school, will hold a prayer service and reflect on the shooting victims Wednesday morning. Both the service and the reflection will be in front of the school's statue of the Virgin Mary and will be led by students.

Students at Long Beach High will also host its own event, which includes speeches from the students and authorities on school safety and awareness. The students are also taking part in a project called "Posting Positivity," where they will place post-it notes with encouraging messages throughout the school.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.