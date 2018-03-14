Coast schools honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting

A sign reading "enough is enough" hangs above Ocean Springs High Wednesday, where students walked out as part of National Walkout Day. (Source: WLOX)

It has been one month since 17 people were killed inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. And in honor of the six students and nine faculty members who died inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, students across the country walked out of their classrooms today to lobby for stricter gun control laws.

In South Mississippi, two schools participated in National School Walkout Day, an initiative organized by the group Empower, who hosts the Women's March in Washington each year. However, schools all over the Coast remembered the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.

At 10 a.m., students at Pascagoula High peacefully walked out of their classrooms, standing on the football field for 17 minutes in honor of the victims killed last month. Pascagoula High is the only school that is listed on Empower's website as a walkout school. More than 400 students are signed up to walk out of class.

Students at Ocean Springs High also walked out, congregating in the school's courtyard to observe a moment of silence. The names of the 17 victims were then read aloud. School officials, including superintendent Bonita Coleman, sanctioned the event, saying it’s a great way for students to express their concerns.

At Biloxi High, students from the student council and yearbook staff rang the school's large bell in the courtyard 17 times before releasing 17 balloons in honor of the victims. Following that, an assembly focusing on better school safety standards was held. According to school administrators, speakers, including some officers from Biloxi Police Department, will speak to students about awareness and preparedness.

10AM on the dot. Pascagoula High School students walk out in solidarity of the Parkland, FL school shooting victims. pic.twitter.com/ebESVWZ27G — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) March 14, 2018

Gulfport High students wore wear maroon, silver, and burgundy - the colors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - to remember the victims of last month's shooting. They also held a moment of silence for 17 minutes beginning at 8 a.m.

St. Patrick High, a private Catholic school, joined together for a prayer service, reflecting on the shooting victims Wednesday morning. Both the service and the reflection were held in front of the school's statue of the Virgin Mary and was led by students.

Students at Long Beach High also hosted its own event, which included speeches from the students and authorities on school safety and awareness. The students are also taking part in a project called "Posting Positivity," where they are placing post-it notes with encouraging messages throughout the school.

