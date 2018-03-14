Coast schools honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast schools honor 17 victims of the Parkland shooting

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A sign reading "enough is enough" hangs above Ocean Springs High Wednesday, where students walked out as part of National Walkout Day. (Source: WLOX) A sign reading "enough is enough" hangs above Ocean Springs High Wednesday, where students walked out as part of National Walkout Day. (Source: WLOX)
Students from Ocean Springs High gather after walking out of class Wednesday. (Source: WLOX) Students from Ocean Springs High gather after walking out of class Wednesday. (Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It has been one month since 17 people were killed inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. And in honor of the six students and nine faculty members who died inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, students across the country walked out of their classrooms today to lobby for stricter gun control laws. 

In South Mississippi, two schools participated in National School Walkout Day, an initiative organized by the group Empower, who hosts the Women's March in Washington each year. However, schools all over the Coast remembered the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.

At 10 a.m., students at  Pascagoula High peacefully walked out of their classrooms, standing on the football field for 17 minutes in honor of the victims killed last month. Pascagoula High is the only school that is listed on Empower's website as a walkout school. More than 400 students are signed up to walk out of class.

Students at Ocean Springs High also walked out, congregating in the school's courtyard to observe a moment of silence. The names of the 17 victims were then read aloud. School officials, including superintendent Bonita Coleman, sanctioned the event, saying it’s a great way for students to express their concerns.

At Biloxi High, students from the student council and yearbook staff rang the school's large bell in the courtyard 17 times before releasing 17 balloons in honor of the victims. Following that, an assembly focusing on better school safety standards was held. According to school administrators, speakers, including some officers from Biloxi Police Department, will speak to students about awareness and preparedness.

Gulfport High students wore wear maroon, silver, and burgundy - the colors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - to remember the victims of last month's shooting. They also held a moment of silence for 17 minutes beginning at 8 a.m.

St. Patrick High, a private Catholic school, joined together for a prayer service, reflecting on the shooting victims Wednesday morning. Both the service and the reflection were held in front of the school's statue of the Virgin Mary and was led by students.

Students at Long Beach High also hosted its own event, which included speeches from the students and authorities on school safety and awareness. The students are also taking part in a project called "Posting Positivity," where they are placing post-it notes with encouraging messages throughout the school. 

  REPORT: Kermit Davis to be named Ole Miss basketball coach

    ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Kermit Davis is expected to be the next Rebs head coach. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.

  Moss Point man pleads guilty to abusing 3-year old son

    A Moss Point man accused of beating and torturing his three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse.

  Bond denied for Dr. Albert Diaz

    A Mississippi coast doctor convicted for his role in a multi-million dollar pharmacy fraud scheme will stay behind bars until his sentencing in May. 

