MGM Park to host a college baseball doubleheader on Wednesday featuring MS State

Baseball fans have a golden opportunity to watch college baseball up close at MGM Park, a full day and night of exciting action. At 1:00 p.m. William Carey and Mississippi College clash. The weather has been perfect in the afternoon and Wednesday should be no exception.

At 6:35 p.m. the No. 19 Mississippi State (10-6) will have a final tune up game before beginning Southeastern Conference play on Friday. The Bulldogs will meet Southeastern Louisiana (11-6). It will be the second time Mississippi State will play at MGM Park, the home of the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

On April 20, 2016 Mississippi State beat UL-Monroe 1-0 in 14 innings before a sellout crowd.

MSU and Southeastern Louisiana have met 14 times with the Bulldogs holding a 9-5 advantage over the Lions, but SLU has beat MSU over the last five games. Former Picayune High and Tulane standout Matt Riser is the head coach of the Lions.

Mississippi State is expected to start RHP Cole Marsh (1-0, 1.42 ERA.

Plenty tickets are still available for the game. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 39 degrees, so bring a jacket or a blanket.

