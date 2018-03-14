Concerned citizen points to ethics issues after Bay superintendent resigns

Convicted coast physician Dr. Albert Diaz was back in court today, seeking to become a free man before his sentencing in May.More >>
Convicted coast physician Dr. Albert Diaz was back in court today, seeking to become a free man before his sentencing in May.More >>
On Tuesday, students at St. Patrick Catholic High School learned just how powerful of a tool the internet can be.More >>
On Tuesday, students at St. Patrick Catholic High School learned just how powerful of a tool the internet can be.More >>
The announcement of the Saenger Theater's closure came as a shock for event organizers, who had the venue booked for performances.More >>
The announcement of the Saenger Theater's closure came as a shock for event organizers, who had the venue booked for performances.More >>
West Ship Island will be officially opened to the public on March 24, following renovations and repairs to areas damaged by Hurricane Nate last fall.More >>
West Ship Island will be officially opened to the public on March 24, following renovations and repairs to areas damaged by Hurricane Nate last fall.More >>
Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>