Students participate in shoe design competition

Students at Harrison Central High School are putting their creativity to the test and trying to design the next new pair of hot shoes.

The school received two pairs of blank Vans shoes and art supplies from Vans as part of the shoe company's Custom Culture shoe design competition. HCHS is one of 500 public and private schools from across the country competing for the grand prize: $75,000 for the school's art program. That challenge is something the students are taking seriously.

"This competition is nothing to sneeze at," says Art Club President Christy Brennan. "It's not a brush off project we're doing. It's something serious, and we plan to win it."

Art II students and Art Club members are working on creating two shoe designs. "Off the Wall" can be anything. "Local Flavor" will reflect the Gulf Coast area.

"They have worked with everything from seafood industry to Southern Piney Woods to Mardi Gras, so they're incorporating those into the shoes," says art teacher Christian Bailey.

What will the shoes look like?

"This is a national competition, and we don't want to give away too much because we think well, we hope we win, of course," said Bailey.

The artists can also submit documents expressing how their school, students, and community could be impacted by winning $75,000. Four runner-up schools will win $10,000 for their art programs.

Students have until March 30 to submit their designs. A panel of judges will select the top 50 finalists from the 500 submissions. The public will have a chance to vote on those entries from April 23 through May 4.

The Vans Custom Culture Contest is an annual competition designed to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity.

