Groups scheduled for shows at Saenger Theater now looking for new venues

MGM Park will host college baseball on Wednesday.More >>
Students at Harrison Central High School are putting their creativity to the test and trying to design the next new pair of hot shoes. The school received two pairs of blank Vans shoes and art supplies from Vans as part of the shoe company's Custom Culture shoe design competition.More >>
The announcement of the Saenger Theater's closure came as a shock for event organizers, who had the venue booked for performances.More >>
Biloxi is finally closing the Saenger Theater for long overdue restoration work. The 88-year-old building is in desperate need of repairs.More >>
Mobile Police Department taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
