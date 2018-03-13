PRC dad ordered to pay $50k in back child support

Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, was sentenced in Pearl River County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of non-support of a child. (Photo source: Office of MS Attorney General)

A man who refused to pay child support for nearly a decade then fled to Kentucky after being arraigned last year is now being ordered to pay more than $50,000.

Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, was sentenced Monday in Pearl River County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of non-support of a child. Judge Anthony Mozingo ordered Avery to pay $53,248.12 in restitution and was given a five year suspended sentence.

Avery was indicted on the charge in June 2017. Prosecutors said soon after his arraignment in July, he fled to Kentucky. A bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court, and he had to be extradited back to Mississippi.

Avery was found in contempt of court at least three times for his failure to pay child support. He was previously incarcerated and had his license suspended for refusing to support his children.

"This father thought it would be easier to run away from his obligation to his children rather than provide them the support they deserve," Attorney General Jim Hood said. "You can’t hide from the law, and I thank Judge Mozingo for making sure this man makes up for the monetary losses his children have suffered for too long."

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Purdie with the AG's Child Desertion Unit.

