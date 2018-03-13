Bond denied for Dr. Albert Diaz

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Kermit Davis is expected to be the next Rebs head coach. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
A Moss Point man accused of beating and torturing his three-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse.
A Mississippi coast doctor convicted for his role in a multi-million dollar pharmacy fraud scheme will stay behind bars until his sentencing in May.
In South Mississippi, only one school will participate in National School Walkout Day. However, schools all over the Coast will remember the victims of the Parkland shooting in their own way.
This year's new Rankings State Reports show meaningful gaps in health persist not only by place, but also by race and ethnicity.
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.
The parents' friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.
