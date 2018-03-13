Fire engulfs Gulfport home

Chief Beyerstedt said they are still getting a handle on the fire and are not sure if anyone was inside the house at the time. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Gulfport Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said a one-story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene.

Chief Beyerstedt said three people were at the home when the fire started including some handicap people. But, all were able to get away safely. He said the occupants were on the front porch when they noticed the house on fire.

Chief Beyerstedt said firefighters were worried the intense flames of the fire could easily spread to the two other residences on either side of the home on fire. Firefighters were worried about the other residences receiving damage. But, they were able to put out the worst of the flames preventing it from spreading.

Chief Beyerstedt says the fire investigation is just beginning. He says they don't know the cause of the fire yet. But he plans on speaking with homeowners to find out when the last time they were inside the home or noticed the fire. The Chief says the fire could have been easily burning for 20 minutes before it was called in.

