Alabama to Mississippi police chase leads to 4 arrests

The Mobile Police Department has taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit was led by the driver of a white Chevy HHR and started in near Theodore Dawes Rd.

The car was finally stopped by Mississippi Highway Patrol in Gautier on I-10 on the Pascagoula River Bridge. Corporal LaDerrick DuBose with Mobile Police says the chase reached a maximum speed of 90 mph.

All four adults in the vehicle, a woman and three men, were taken into custody. A three-year-old child was also in the car at the time of the chase.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins says a family member picked up the child from the scene.

Traffic on I-10 is now flowing regularly after experiencing some delays.

The suspect vehicle and law enforcement are at the westbound rest area in Gautier on the north side of the Interstate.

The Mobile Police Department will handle the investigation.

