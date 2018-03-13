Alabama to Mississippi police chase leads to 4 arrests - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Alabama to Mississippi police chase leads to 4 arrests

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

The Mobile Police Department has taken four people into custody after a police chase from Mobile, AL crossed into Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon. 

The pursuit was led by the driver of a white Chevy HHR and started in near Theodore Dawes Rd.

The car was finally stopped by Mississippi Highway Patrol in Gautier on I-10 on the Pascagoula River Bridge. Corporal LaDerrick DuBose with Mobile Police says the chase reached a maximum speed of 90 mph. 

All four adults in the vehicle, a woman and three men, were taken into custody. A three-year-old child was also in the car at the time of the chase.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins says a family member picked up the child from the scene. 

Traffic on I-10 is now flowing regularly after experiencing some delays.

The suspect vehicle and law enforcement are at the westbound rest area in Gautier on the north side of the Interstate.

The Mobile Police Department will handle the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Fundraising organization pleads for more donations

    Fundraising organization pleads for more donations

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:57:42 GMT
    The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)

    PowerMark Properties is asking for the public's help in raising funds to provide bags for foster care children in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County. The company partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise for a fundraising opportunity to raise money for the bags.

    More >>

    PowerMark Properties is asking for the public's help in raising funds to provide bags for foster care children in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County. The company partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise for a fundraising opportunity to raise money for the bags.

    More >>

  • PRC dad ordered to pay $50k in back child support

    PRC dad ordered to pay $50k in back child support

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:48:01 GMT
    Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, was sentenced in Pearl River County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of non-support of a child. (Photo source: Office of MS Attorney General)Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, was sentenced in Pearl River County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of non-support of a child. (Photo source: Office of MS Attorney General)
    Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, was sentenced in Pearl River County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of non-support of a child. (Photo source: Office of MS Attorney General)Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, was sentenced in Pearl River County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of non-support of a child. (Photo source: Office of MS Attorney General)

    A man who refused to pay child support for nearly a decade then fled to Kentucky after being arraigned last year is now being ordered to pay more than $50,000. 

    More >>

    A man who refused to pay child support for nearly a decade then fled to Kentucky after being arraigned last year is now being ordered to pay more than $50,000. 

    More >>

  • Fire engulfs Gulfport home

    Fire engulfs Gulfport home

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:32:07 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    The Gulfport Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

    The Gulfport Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly