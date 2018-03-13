FBI agent reminds St. Patrick students of social media dangers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FBI agent reminds St. Patrick students of social media dangers

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
An FBI agent visited SPCHS on Tuesday (Source: WLOX) An FBI agent visited SPCHS on Tuesday (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

On Tuesday, students at St. Patrick Catholic High School learned just how powerful of a tool the internet can be.

The reminder to think before you post was a wake-up call for many students. That was one of the messages an FBI agent stressed during his presentation.

He reminded students that regardless of who you send it to, where you post, or how innocent you think the status might be, it can still have consequences.

"Anything that you do on social media, or anything you do on your phone can really be tracked down and affect people's lives differently," said student Anna Grace Young.

"Even what's happening every day with students, they need to be aware that it can be found, and by him saying that, it definitely resonates a bit more," said Erin Rosetti, director of public relations and advancement.

The agent also showed students through a series of videos that what you post online can affect others. He stressed that what you send or receive can follow you.

"You're like, 'I'm not even a sex offender. I mean, my girlfriend sent me a picture when I was 16 years old. Guess what? You can still be a registered sex offender," the agent said during his presentation. 

Students said they'll be keeping those things in mind when they go online.

"Be careful on what you post, because it's super easy to find you and kidnap you just based on that alone," said student Thomas Bailey.

The agent also reminded students of the importance of 'see something, say something' in reference to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

